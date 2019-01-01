Join Metro Transit as a bus driver! We're hiring drivers! $1,000 hiring bonus If you like working with people and want to make a difference in your community, come help us run our growing transit system! $20.44/hour – 30 hours per week guaranteed Access to full-time bus driver opportunities Great benefits – even at part-time Paid bus driver training Commercial driver's license (CDL) not needed to apply. Minimum qualifications Apply now Is this job for me? If you answer "YES" to all of the questions below, this job might be for YOU! Do you enjoy interacting with a large number of customers every day? Are you comfortable assisting passengers from all cultures and backgrounds? Are you able to report to work on time, every day, regardless of traffic or other conditions? Are you comfortable learning to operate a large vehicle in all types of weather and traffic conditions? Are you able to work Monday through Friday? Are you able to work 2 1/2 to 3 hours during the morning rush hour and 2 1/2 to 3 hours during afternoon rush hours? Are you flexible to accepting a bus driver job where your choice of work schedule, work location and vacation schedule are based on seniority? Great benefits Competitive pay Medical and dental insurance State pension Career advancement Job security On-the-job training Paid bus driver training 40 hours/week for 5 weeks Instruction includes classroom discussions, reading, videos, demonstrations and hands-on behind-the-wheel training Testing includes written exams and road tests Commercial driver's license (CDL) not needed to apply Prior to receiving a job offer, it is the applicant's responsibility to obtain their Commercial Learner's Permit (CLP) Metro Transit will provide behind-the-wheel training and CDL road tests Applicants hired with a CLP must pass the CDL road test to continue in training Applicants who already have a CDL will still need to pass the Metro Transit CDL road test Minimum qualifications Great customer service skills Licensed driver for the past five years Ability to obtain a Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) prior to hire High school diploma, GED, adult diploma or foreign equivalent Three years of full-time equivalent work experience within the last seven years Application assistance Tuesdays and Thursdays 9-11 a.m. Metro Transit Instruction Center 725 7th St. N. Minneapolis, MN 55411 Assistance with: Completing the bus driver application Scheduling testing Scheduling interview Questions about obtaining a CDL Permit Bring (for application help only): Valid driver's license Work history going back seven years (employer name and address, your job title, start and end dates) Questions? Contact the Workforce Department at 612-322-0116 or send an email to busdriver@metrotransit.org